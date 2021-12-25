 Skip to content

Fat Baby update for 25 December 2021

Fat Baby Christmas eve release !

Build 7938969

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody,

just wanted to announce that Fat Baby is finally ready for release just in time for Christmas! This is our first Steam game and we want it to be a driven by the community so please leave us some feedback on our community hub page, or contact us directly via our twitter.

If you run in to any issues (bugs, etc..) please contact us via our support email or leave us a post on our bug reporting section on the Fat Baby community hub.

We look forward to the future of our game and the community behind it!

Thank you & Merry Christmas!

