 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Space Extra update for 25 December 2021

Added in online highscores

Share · View all patches · Build 7938960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Who is the best on this game?! Show off in the online highscores. Your final highscore is every mission counted together.

Changed files in this update

Space Extra Content Depot 1841681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.