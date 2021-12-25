Patch 1.7 - TALON is Live

Lay-D Denton
The Lay-D Denton mod has been integrated, select one of the female JC skins from the main menu to enable its content, its additional NPCs can be enabled/disabled on Settings > Revision > Page 2.
Greasel of the Year
Greasel of the Year Edition has been integrated, choose the greasel skin when starting a new game after unlocking the skin by beating the game (previous completions count, skip this requirement with the console command "Set Human bGameCompleted True"). HDTP greasels recommended disabled for this mode.
Revision 1.7 - TALON
Chapter 5:
* Fixed missing infolink from Daedalus about the nanotech lab if you go via the bathroom vent.
Chapter 6:
* Tong's painting can no longer be right clicked to close it.
Chapter 10:
* Gunther's feet no longer clip into the ground.
Chapter 15:
* Fixed a carcass with a mass of 5000.
Gameplay:
* Fixed the assault heartgun. * Knocking out a burning MiB/WiB now makes them explode. * Now move at normal speed in ninja mode with aug off. * Robots in Quiet Enemies mode no longer play loud human footstep sounds. * ILAWs no longer come with a scope by default.
Misc:
* Disabled HDTP animals for new players by default. * Non-HDTP greasels can now turn their heads and lipsync. * Fixed JC/Paul height difference. * Manhunt mode no longer spawns Secret Service during end-game cutscenes. * Fixed Gunther floating. * JC now uses white subtitles during the endings like he does in game.
Changed files in this update