Major Content Update - Winter Winds

Hey Everyone!

This is the last Major Content Update for 2021, though there will be plenty more to come throughout 2022. It's a chunky amount of content however, with new quests, NPCs, adult content, crafting, and a sackful of bugfixes to boot.

Winter Winds

Our new seasonal content features the addition of a huge new 'Extreme Exotic NPC' in the form of an Ancient Dragon (yes, she has adult content). This massive addition to the world isn't just for Christmas though, she's integral to a side story that we'll continue to develop in the coming months. For now she has only a single scene (it's repeatable), but this will expand over time.

YouTube

As part of the Winter Winds content, players can also now craft the Frost-Forged Weapons. Currently these are a damage upgrade on the lower tier, however we'll be adding elemental effects to these (and other unique items) in time.

Looking Good

As we work towards remaking the clothing to be compatible with the customisation system, we've entirely remade our Anubite Warriors. We're aiming to make all our new content to this much higher standard, as we try to bring the look of the game as close to AAA as possible for a 5-person indie team.

Not only are our new Anubites more detailed as NPCs, but all of the garments are usable to the player - you can even mix and match the head, chest, and lowerbody sections.

Playable Races

It wouldn't be a major update without a new species to explore the world with. To this end we've added the new Female Jackal form.

Our Demi-Human races (Hybrids) have also been reintroduced to the game, so the 'Egyptian Deity' aesthetic is once more a playable option. All these and the new Jackal forms are entirely compatible with the customisation, so play with those sliders to your heart's content.

New Quests

This update brings with it another new, voice-acted quest, on top of the one included as part of the Winter Winds content. Law & Order Tasks you with tracking down a thief who has been plaguing the markets by the docks, something the Merchant's Guild is none too happy about. This of course means more NPCs, so we're also introducing the NPC-only Minoan race in this update. Not every species is elegant and athletic, these hulking brutes are far more interested in counting their profits than in gallivanting about, as you'll discover in future updates.

Bringing the World to Life

Various new tweaks have also taken place with the world, from adjustments to lighting to the addition of new ambient particles. As you wander through flower fields you'll now see butterflies fluttering past, dirt tracks will have dusct and sand kicked up by the wind. Generally the world has a little more visual polish to give it that living, breathing feel.

I'm Horny

The missing horns are back! No longer will Dhasha troll you with a trek across the entire map only to give you sweet nothing as a reward. The reworked Northern Horns are once again a cosmetic item in-game. Did this warrant a section all to itself? Possibly not. Am I going to devote this entire section to it anyway? Who the hell is going to stop me... mwhahahAHAHAH!

Bug Hunt

From terrain glitches to that $%£?&@# save issue, we've been tracking down the rarest and juciest nasties we could lay our hands on. It's still pre-alpha, it's still not perfect, but it should be far more stable.

The Best of What's Left

From cooking to new voice acting, there's a load more that's changed than we can detail in full - check out the patchnotes below for a full rundown of the new content/changes in this update.

**

Thank You

**

From all five of us, have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New year. We'll be back with the next major update before you know it, thank you again for your incredible support.

Team Carnal Instinct

Full Changelog v.0.3.22

Added

Added Form - "Female Jackal"

Added Form - "Demi-Draconid"

Added Form - "Demi-Felian"

Added Form - "Demi-Jackal"

Added Jackal Skins "Golden Coat" and "Mahogany Coat"

Added Sex Scene - "Dragon Cock"

Added Extreme Exotic NPC - "Ancient Dragon"

Added Exotic NPC - "Ranno of the Merchant's Guild"

Added Quest - "Winter Winds"

Added Quest - "Law and Order"

Added Merchant NPC - "Epaphos"

Added Merchant NPC - "Nem-mestu"

Added Item - "Frostforged Khopesh"

Added Item - "Frostforged Sword"

Added Item - "Frostforged Daggers"

Added Item - "Frostforged Spear"

Added Item - "Ice Shard"

Added Camp System - "Cooking"

Added Prisoner(s) In Distress location - "Cook"

Added Raw Items - "Niloticus, Rainbow Trout, Sabuthi Eel, Sabuthi Perch, Raw Meat"

Added Cooked Items - "Steamed Niloticus, Fried Rainbow Trout, Jellied Sabuthi Eel, Grilled Sabuthi Perch, Charred Meat"

Added Meal Items - "Savage Broth, Seared Meat, Salted Trout, Euphoris Stew, Nusr Steak, Rich Offal Stew"

Added Seasoning Items - "Onions, Salt"

Added new Anubite Warrior NPC Models

Added Clothing Item "Anubite Bra" (+ alt skins)

Added Clothing Item "Anubite Collar" (+ alt skins)

Added Clothing Item "Anubite Mask" (+ alt skins)

Added Clothing Item "Anubite Skirt" (+ alt skins)

Added Procedual Effects (More dust, leaves blowing .ect.)

Added Procedual Effects Options (Turned on by default, disable for improved performance)

Added new Ambient SFX

Added Reworked Cosmetic - "Northern Horns"

Added new conversation with Nepthys for the ending of "Diamond in the Rough"

Added voice acting for Neb-oo

Added gold drops to humanoid enemies

Added new Merchant Dialog + Voice Lines

Added a filter to the character customization screen so you can show/hide locked customization options

Added multiple new SFX

Added map area "Kusma"

Added new animations for Cursed Ones

Added new SFX for Cursed Ones

Added new behavior for Cursed Ones

Fixed

Fixed a bug which made zooming revert the player movement to running state, even if they were previously walking

Fixed a bug with blocking without hard-locking, it will now keep you hard-locked to the target

Fixed "Leap" attacks to deal intended damage, it is now slightly lower

Fixed "Leap" attack stamina cost, it now consumes more

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Felian Form would not have cock options

Fixed an issue where Havar's Amulet wasn't being removed after "Secret Admirer"

Fixed a bug where Djeda would take 50g twice when paying to "Ride the Pony"

Fixed a typing error on "Join"

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Felian Form would not have cock options

Fixed a bug where enemy AI levels would be set to 1 when saving/loading

Fixed various issues with rocks and terrain around the world

Fixed an issue with enemies dropping outdated equipment, these will be back working with the new system soon

Fixed a bug where certain NPC's heads wouldn't be synced to their body

Fixed with bells on so you can now complete the quest

Fixed an issue where you could be killed by enemies while in the character customization screen, inventory, quest UI etc

Fixed mapping issue in water line

Fixed a bug where you could infinitely craft items after only meeting the requirements once

Fixed a bug stopping Neb-oo's character name from being visible in all dialogue lines

Fixed an issue with the spike trap's visibility

Fixed various issues with the world and terrain

Fixed an issue with arrows causing a pickup loop

Fixed a bug with Anubite Skirts showing testicles

Fixed bug with missing Draconid Horns icon

Fixed bug with Jackal ear tuffs

Fixed a bug where Dhasa would give the wrong mesh for item "Northern Horns"

Fixed an issue with the players foot IK floating above the ground

Fixed multiple issues with footsteps on Desert Cats & Beasts of Sobek

Fixed and updated the landscape materials

Changed