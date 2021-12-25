PWAW Christmas Update 2021 is HERE!

25 of December of 2021:

PWAW Christmas Update / version 0.17.00

A bit more story about the three women of the Visual Novel.

Naughty part with the three women after the third date with Neus.

Spoiler: [spoiler] Try not to strangle Neus and see what happens when you're about to die. [/spoiler]

Being naughty with the three of them after the last date with Neus.

If you're too naughty with Neus... you will probably regret it (or probably not).

There's a gallery, not completed, but at least you will be able to see if you played the bad endings available in the game or not.

There's also an option in the beginning of the game where you can decide if you want start from the beginning or jump to another part of the game (with the Threesome route in mind, so if you want to play any othe route, this won't work 100%).

More Painted art,

more scenes,

more dialogues,

better translation (still to be improved),

but still... not finished yet (2022 Will be the last year I work on this project, Game will be finished, at least in text and sketches for December 2022, at least in Patreon, in Steam it will probably take a bit longer to upload it).

Future projects:

Secret GloryH**le

Pact with a witch: REDEMPTION (You're the one who becomes a woman)

Untitled project

Being a whiner:

I wish I could have the game more advanced this year, but the covid destroyed all the plans that I had in process.

I had an extra artist almost on the payroll and due to the covid he preferred to choose another job (just in case things fell apart due the situation), then I had another who could sit next to me in the coworking, but at the end even I had to leave the coworking space where I had been these last years working (They actually kinda kicked me out, since I was almost the last guy on that place).

I'm working at home again and it's not the best work place where one can work, not just because it's the same space where you enjoy your free time, and there's your bed, working around the family makes things harder, slower and is harder to get focused.

Thanks to the help of Patreon I could kept working on the project and I have plans to finish it next year, (at least the writings and the sketches) but of course, it has not been an easy year.

I hope 2022 becomes a better year!