 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Diamond Hands: To The Moon update for 25 December 2021

Update 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7938809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the timing format on the leaderboard if it took them more than 24 hours
  2. Removed a time limit. Now any time that is less than 5 minutes will be submitted to the leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

Diamond Hands: To The Moon Windows 64bit Depot 1727811
  • Loading history…
Diamond Hands: To The Moon Windows 32bit Depot 1727812
  • Loading history…
Diamond Hands: To The Moon MacOSX Depot 1727813
  • Loading history…
Diamond Hands: To The Moon Linux Depot 1727814
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.