- Fixed the timing format on the leaderboard if it took them more than 24 hours
- Removed a time limit. Now any time that is less than 5 minutes will be submitted to the leaderboard.
Diamond Hands: To The Moon update for 25 December 2021
Update 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Diamond Hands: To The Moon Windows 64bit Depot 1727811
Diamond Hands: To The Moon Windows 32bit Depot 1727812
Diamond Hands: To The Moon MacOSX Depot 1727813
Diamond Hands: To The Moon Linux Depot 1727814
