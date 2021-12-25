Early Access Content Pack 9: Seasons Greetings!

Seasons greetings! This holiday we took a small break from our work on upcoming assets and created a cozy Holiday pack for you all. In this pack, you’ll find the following:

A bunch of new Icicle Props

Tomte/Redcap Mini

Elk mini

Pine Cone Decor props

Icy Snowflake prop

Unrelated to this, there were also a few new pieces added to the marble palace and some additional tweaks here and there.

We'd also like to mention that we have a couple of packs in the works: Hell Planes and Alien Aberrations, so keep an eye out for those!

And as the year comes to an end, our little team has been amazed by the creative ways you all have engaged with TaleSpire. From the incredible maps you’ve built to the memorable moments we’ve witnessed on live streams - you’ve all given TaleSpire a life we couldn’t have imagined - and for that, we want to give a very heartfelt THANK YOU to our incredible community! We're excited to see what next year brings and will be working as hard as Santa's elves to make TaleSpire the best it can be.

Happy Holidays from the TaleSpire team!

BUILD-ID: 7938806 - Download Size 125.8 MB