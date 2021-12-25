Holiday Update - IncrediMarble version 1.5!

Happy Holidays to all you marble heads!
There's a small pile of presents for you with this major update:
- A new piece has been made that initiates a marble race mode! Click the checkered flag in the bottom left to try it out!
- A limited-time Winter theme has been added. Enable this in the options panel.
- Also in the options panel, the ability to enable the experimental multi-piece selection. Please enable it and give it a try!
As usual, a bunch of bug fixes and backend improvements were made that I can't keep track of and, honestly, would make you yawn if I listed them. Trust. ;)
