IncrediMarble update for 25 December 2021

Holiday Update - IncrediMarble version 1.5!

25 December 2021

Happy Holidays to all you marble heads!

There's a small pile of presents for you with this major update:

  • A new piece has been made that initiates a marble race mode! Click the checkered flag in the bottom left to try it out!
  • A limited-time Winter theme has been added. Enable this in the options panel.
  • Also in the options panel, the ability to enable the experimental multi-piece selection. Please enable it and give it a try!

As usual, a bunch of bug fixes and backend improvements were made that I can't keep track of and, honestly, would make you yawn if I listed them. Trust. ;)

