Desktop+ NewUI Preview 4 now available

The fourth preview build of the new in-development Desktop+ version is now available.

These builds are supposed give a glimpse into the ongoing development process.

The NewUI branch should be fine for daily use if you can live with the missing features. Don't treat it as stable however, as it just isn't.

While bugs are to be expected and there are a few known issues already, feel free to report anything you find in the NewUI Preview Build bug report thread.

What is Desktop+ NewUI?

Desktop+ NewUI is what eventually will become Desktop+ 3.0.

See the announcement post for the NewUI Preview Build 1 for more details.

What's new in Desktop+ NewUI Preview 4?

[video mp4=https://i.imgur.com/pqOARsW.mp4 web= controls=false][/video]

Overlay Profiles Return

Overlay profiles can now be managed again. There no longer is any distinction between single and multi-overlay profiles. You can freely choose which overlays to save in a profile and which to add from one.

More profile-related functionality is coming in a future build.

[video mp4=https://i.imgur.com/TMVAL7x.mp4 web= controls=false][/video]

All Your Windows Are Right Where You Left Them

What used to be already true for overlays now applies to most UI windows as well.

Settings, Overlay Properties and the Desktop+ Keyboard windows remember their last position, size and what they were open for.

This also leads to...

UI Window Behavior Changes

Window behavior got more flexible. Aside from the aforementioned persistent positions, all UI windows now have two different states they keep track of. One is while the Desktop+ dashboard tab is active, the other then it's not ("room state").

In normal use that just means you don't need to worry about things open in the dashboard tab to auto-close (this doesn't happen anymore). Things will be there as you left them when you go back there.

This also means if you want the keyboard to be permanently visible in the dashboard tab... just don't hide it manually and it'll be at your service each time you come back.

Utilizing the other state is where things get a bit more convoluted.

Settings and Overlay Properties can be pinned to be used outside the dashboard tab. Pinning from the dashboard tab sets the pinned state and position for the room state, but not vice versa. The window does not need to stay pinned in the dashboard tab to keep displaying in the room state.

Something to keep in mind with all of this is that you can reset the position of each UI window by holding down the respective button that brings them up for 3 seconds (for Overlay Properties, hold the Overlay Bar button with the icon, not the menu).

But wait, there's more...

[video mp4=https://i.imgur.com/F20JcUK.mp4 web= controls=false][/video]

Keyboard Window Behavior Changes

The keyboard window is the odd one out, as it's assigned to the overlay it was opened for. Within the dashboard tab it will display relative to the dashboard, but outside of it will now follow the overlay it's assigned to when not pinned.

The keyboard window also follows the assigned overlays visibility in those cases.

Positioning when not assigned to any overlay (e.g. show from controller shortcut or UI input field) has also been improved and provides a similar experience to the dashboard positioning.

Settings Return Once Again

Mouse settings are back.

Newly added to those is the option to use smooth scrolling instead of scroll-wheel-like discreete scrolling. This option allows for slow and smooth scrolling in applications that support it, removes the haptics provided by SteamVR and enables horizontal scrolling.

The HMD-Pointer override now works with all input devices. It has been renamed to "Allow Pointer Override".

Other Changes

Added fallback behavior for when focusing a window fails, setting the window as topmost temporarily instead

The primary dashboard overlay is now used as Floating UI fallback when no other overlay is hovered * Action-Bar is now set as visible in the default overlay config

Windows are now also focused when deactivating laser pointer override

Space between VR keyboard keys are no longer able to initiate blank space drags

Fixed window focus failure timeout never running out

Fixed left and right controller overlay origin being swapped in Overlay Properties drop-down selection

Fixed unsticky modifier keys not displaying state properly after switching sublayouts

Fixed String and Action keys not rendering as pressed when right-click toggled

Fixed VR keyboard input not working properly for UI target

Fixed controller origin transforms using primary dashboard overlay as fallback reference overlay when resetting

Fixed race condition for setting initial cursor visibility in Graphics Capture overlays

Various minor UI adjustments

The NewUI Preview branch also includes all changes of the stable branch up until now (v.2.6.1).

A bit of smaller one this time, but I wanted to get one out before the year ends. Happy holidays to everyone celebrating something around this time.

Desktop+ launched on Steam almost a year ago. It's been quite the ride and it doesn't look like it'll end any time soon either. Though I'd certainly like to finish the UI redesign next year if possible.

Have a good one.