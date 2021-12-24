Update 1.14 - Major Updates for Christmas

Hey Everyone,

We have a major update today that improves large number of features - from world map diplomacy to combat and AI. You ll also find 8 new achievements that are now available. We also did a big round of balancing to make the game much smoother to play. Mid to late game got a lot of attention as well. We ll continue with another major update closer to New Years.

Thanks for your continuous support, and all the best wishes for the Holidays!!!

And now, lets take a look at whats today`s update 1.14 has to offer: