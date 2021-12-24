Update 1.14 - Major Updates for Christmas

Hey Everyone,
We have a major update today that improves large number of features - from world map diplomacy to combat and AI. You
ll also find 8 new achievements that are now available. We also did a big round of balancing to make the game much smoother to play. Mid to late game got a lot of attention as well. Well continue with another major update closer to New Years.
Thanks for your continuous support, and all the best wishes for the Holidays!!!
And now, lets take a look at whats today`s update 1.14 has to offer:
- 8 new achievements added
- Fixed issues where all nations would declare war all the time
- Waging a defensive war against another country will quickly raise relations
- Waging offensive war against another nation will worsen the relations
- AI nations will often sign peace with each other now, instead of only declaring war on each other
- Ceasefire is now declared when relations are at 0 and not at +30
- A lot of improvements to diplomatic system
- AI is a lot better at using diplomacy on the world map now
- Updated all player heraldry
- Player towns and armies now show their own heraldry
- Polished campaign intro cinematics for all nations
- Siege gameplay is now faster as it`s easier to break down gates
- Melee units do more damage to palisade gates
- Smaller army representation on the world map, with less units
- Changed how world map armies look - much easier to navigate with multiple armies in one location now
- Polished all campaign cinematics like becoming king, defeating a kingdom etc
- Fixed major timing issues with all campaign cinemaitcs playing extremely slow
- Updated a lot of tooltips
- Rewrote and improves a lot of the tooltips
- Fixed conquer half of all nations and conquer all nations victory conditions from not working
- Corrected the victory condition counters that count how many nations have been defeated
- Campaign victory goals now give much higher reward in silver
- Fixed major issue on world map where player would get a new AI army attacking him every minute
- AI attacks on the player is a lot more balanced and realistic now
- Fixed battle rewards being extremely low in some cases
- Razing and looting towns now gives a lot more resources as reward
- Balanced out battle rewards in all situations
- Much smaller diplomatic penalty for military and defensive alliances with other nations
- Slightly extended victory cinematic in RTS battle
- Fixed issue with reward window getting stuck on the loading screen after a battle
- Fixed visible lag at the start of the intro cinematic for town battles
- Reduced the level up price of the siege workshop as it`s not as important as other unit producing buildings
- Resolved major balancing issues with cavalry units - they are a lot weaker now vs infantry units
- Major balancing adjustment fixing issues with cavalry units that could not be killed
- Piked units are now a lot better vs Cavalry units
- Piked units are a bit better at attacking other units now
- Increased the cost of recruiting new lords when King
- White Peace requires relations to be at -30 to higher to sign, and only upsets lords by -10
- Suing for Peace only decreased relations with all other nations by -2
- Becoming King upsets other nations a bit less
- Player gets extra 2 minutes of personal time at the start of campaign on all difficulties
- Fixed some lords having a very high starting renown, making it very difficult for player to become King
Changed files in this update