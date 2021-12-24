 Skip to content

Fast and Low update for 24 December 2021

Patch 1.81c

Patch 1.81c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made adjustments to some level assets in Map 5 (Office Level).

  • Added more detail to the Desks/Chairs
  • Reduced the scale of certain objects that seemed too large
  • Made "Green" quadrant of the map tighter

Level optimization for Map 8 (Apartment Level)

