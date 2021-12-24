Patch 1.81c

Made adjustments to some level assets in Map 5 (Office Level).
- Added more detail to the Desks/Chairs
- Reduced the scale of certain objects that seemed too large
- Made "Green" quadrant of the map tighter
Level optimization for Map 8 (Apartment Level)
Changed files in this update