Entodrive Devlog #42

What I've Been Working On :

+Entodrive battles can now be triggered through mining.

+Available atm through mining is Fiddleweaf & Dowshell

+Added Hack Amplifier Items

+Amp



+Ultra Amp



+Legend Amp



+Added seasonal winter dojo battle event @ the Star summit



+Added Drenchwolf event battle for winter dojo event

+Added trades to Carmine City, Kojo City, and Magic Town

+Added Hack successful battle animation w/ SFX

+Added Hack failure battle animation w/ SFX

+Changed movement speed

+Fixed movement so on inclines the character remains stationary

+Fixed movement so on inclines the player moves at a constant speed no matter incline angle

Note From Dev :

Thanks everyone for such a great year! I'm really happy with how Entodrive is turning out. I feel on track to be ready to release by the end of January. Assuming all goes well. I hope all of you have a great holiday season! See you next year.

What's Coming Next :

Continuing to build more parts of the eastern shore

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations