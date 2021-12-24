Entodrive Devlog #42

What I've Been Working On :
+Entodrive battles can now be triggered through mining.
+Available atm through mining is Fiddleweaf & Dowshell
+Added Hack Amplifier Items
+Amp
+Ultra Amp
+Legend Amp
+Added seasonal winter dojo battle event @ the Star summit
+Added Drenchwolf event battle for winter dojo event
+Added trades to Carmine City, Kojo City, and Magic Town
+Added Hack successful battle animation w/ SFX
+Added Hack failure battle animation w/ SFX
+Changed movement speed
+Fixed movement so on inclines the character remains stationary
+Fixed movement so on inclines the player moves at a constant speed no matter incline angle
Note From Dev :
Thanks everyone for such a great year! I'm really happy with how Entodrive is turning out. I feel on track to be ready to release by the end of January. Assuming all goes well. I hope all of you have a great holiday season! See you next year.
What's Coming Next :
Continuing to build more parts of the eastern shore
Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
Changed files in this update