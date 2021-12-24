This hotfix resolves an issue with "U Add, Bro?" that made the game mode end before all rounds were completed.
Lights, Camera, Reaction! update for 24 December 2021
Hotfix released for "U Add, Bro?" game mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update