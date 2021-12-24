 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lights, Camera, Reaction! update for 24 December 2021

Hotfix released for "U Add, Bro?" game mode

Share · View all patches · Build 7938710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix resolves an issue with "U Add, Bro?" that made the game mode end before all rounds were completed.

Changed files in this update

Lights, Camera, Reaction! Content Depot 1222001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.