Against all odds ... Here comes a new Update! (211224)

It has been more than 4 years since Fight'N Rage has been released, that September 19, 2017 ... being totally honest, I did not thought that I would continue updating the game after so long, but here I am ... there are some things that I just wanted to include, and here is the listing:

Statistics: As I always loved transparency, so, now it's possible to view game statistics (which were already being processed internally from the first version of the game!). So if you are interested in knowing how many times you have been destroyed, or how many times you have destroyed the game (among other things) ... you can now access that information! (To do so, you just have to enter to "Extras" section.)

Collection of Achievements: Now it is possible to see the achievements of the game in the game itself, without having to look at them via the Steam interface. It seemed to me that this would help to give a feeling of completeness, and could eventually motivate players more in order to achieve all the achievements. =)

Easy and better ways to apply mods: For those who enjoy making visual changes in the game (modifying character graphics and / or sounds), I adapted the game in such a way that could be much easier to apply new mods without altering the original files, and therefore ... avoid risks of corrupting the game by accident. Now the errors that it will throw when reading incorrect mods (in the new format) will be much more friendly and controlled, so that it is more understandable to work on them and test them without breaking things. At the end of this post, I will explain better how to add mods easily. I'm sure those who enjoy creating / applying their own mods will love it! =)

Minimal various performance improvements: That's something pretty unavoidable when you were continuing working on your own framework. =)

A new secret mo... ahem ... what am I saying ?: It would be very absurd that after having achieved an endgame and having bought characters 9, 16 and 17 you can access a new game mode, doing something as silly as stopping in the "Arcade Mode" option and hitting such a weird sequence as "back, back, forward, forward" twice, and then "back, forward" four times. I'm talking nonsense ... don't listen to me. =)

Finally, I added new costumes for enemies: For some reason, it would be sad if having a 3 player mode where you can also select enemies, there are enemies that only have 2 suits ... or that the more enjoyable enemies to play as Diane have few suits available. Don't you think?

Before I go on to explain how the easy way to apply mods works, I would like to dedicate some thoughts.

Generally, from time to time, I like to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you for continue supporting this game. For those of you who don't know yet, I'll tell you that I'm currently developing another game, which, to be honest, I have no idea if it's going to be a success... but it doesn't take away my sleep either ... I've wanted to try something like what I'm doing for a long time. and I hope I can finish it within a reasonable amount of time. In parallel there are many other things that I am developing, such as several improvements to my framework and my own tools, and to be honest, I am working quite calmly. Lately I am enjoying my fatherhood a lot and now another son is on the way… and I will say that it is thanks to you that we have, (together with my partner,) made this decision. We have been through very difficult situations lately (like most of you probably, in such crazy changing times as the ones we are living in), but I must admit that I feel privileged in some way, and it is to a great extent, thanks to the support I have received from you. I always wanted to point that out, because I understand that buying software today is a matter of honor, especially when it is DRM free and relatively easy to get by other means. I see the honest willingness to support and recognize the work of another person in each of you, even though I do not know personally even 1% of you all, I am amazed to see that every time I meet one personally, they turn out to be such wonderful people. I am happy see that I am reaching an audience that recognizes the work and effort of others ... and that encourages me to continue updating the game, without ever breaking its original essence ... just additions, no more modifications. And to think that, at that time, it seemed absurd that such a game could achieve such popularity ... an old-school beat'em up, without character progression or RPG elements ... it seemed really unthinkable ... and more if it was a game that It could finish in less than an hour (unless you try to unlock everything). Anyway ... thank you very much for buying the game. I sincerely hope you enjoy this update. Especially the secret mode, in case you've read the add-on list carefully. =)

Now, regarding the creation of mods. (If you don't develop or apply mods, the following explanation may not be interesting to you.)

In order to apply mods, it will no longer need to modify the game information directly. You can simply put a folder named "mod/characters" in the root of the game, and put the new graphics files to be replaced, along with their respective xml, without the need to overwrite or compress anything.

The same way for sounds, which can be placed in the "mod/sound" folder and must be in wav format, and have a name that replicates the path of the original file. For example, Gal's voice when defeated is “assets/sound/voice/girl/female02_death.wav”… to replace it, simply put a file “mod/sound/voice/girl/female02_death.wav” and the game once it does the initial load, will try to load that sound instead of the other.

However, it is worth clarifying that for those who want to make more profound changes, such as changing animations or things that really affect the integrity and mechanics of the game, they will have to do their mods in the old way.