Astatos 0.1.2 Update

To the Crown Mages,

Today we have one last update before we'll be taking a short break for the holidays. It contains a few fixes for surrounding the removal of passives from players, along with balance tweaks for Heroes in Takeover and Conquest Trials.

These changes include an update to how failing the Trial works in Takeover. Instead of losing Energy first, you will get to keep your Energy and instead you will lose Influence. This change is not currently documented in the manual, but we'll aim to get that out next week along with a larger update to the manual to make the game easier to learn. (Including images!)

We are aware of desync issues, and some conditions where Hero abilities will cause the Trial to stop continuing. We are still working hard to resolve these, but need some more time to catch them all.

This update also sends us more robust debugging information when you give us feedback. So if you run into any issues, be sure to hit the feedback button in the pause menu and send us details of what happened. (In particular what Heroes were used would be a massive help!)

We hope you enjoy your time playing Astatos!

From the team at Studio Klondike

Changelog

Gameplay Adjustments

Failing the Trial Stage in a Takeover Trial will no longer remove Energy from players. Instead players will lose 1 Influence. If both players fail the Trial Stage, no one will lose Influence.

Hero Balancing

[Takeover] Mukaki has a new One Time Ability. (Once per game) Lose one influence, then swap all the Cards in your hand with those held by your opponent.

[Takeover & Conquest] Aristotle's ability will now activate only once per round. (The new round beginning with the Trial Stage)

(The new round beginning with the Trial Stage) [Takeover & Conquest] Lysander's ability has been updated. Pick an Element, then a player. All matching Cards in their hand are converted into Energy.

Trial Fixes

Nikos will correctly remove Passive Abilities when he flips Heroes to their side. Additionally, passives will be correctly removed when one side already has 7 Heroes and the additional Hero is un-summoned and sent back to the Summon Menu. (Please note: There is a known bug where un-summoning Sulpicius will result in the next turn to break. We will aim to hotfix this in the near future.)

Varius can now correctly remove Energy from Heroes with Passive Abilities.

Drusus will no longer stop the match from progressing when letting the timer run out, or when failing the second of his Trial Stages.

Game Improvements