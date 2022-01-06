Otomo after a long day of burning targets...
Target Practice! 🎯💥
Select VERSUS with 1 player to start! Practice on targets while waiting for a challenger. Target layouts change daily. The starting stage is random, but you can pause and go to level select.
New Versus Challenger Intro!
Feel the energy! ⚡️
Samurai Gunn 2 Wins Chicken Coop GOTY!
Jump to 21:23 to see the chickens. (Steam doesn't let us put the start time in the embed, sorry!)
Thank you for having us, Chiclana & Friends! You are the real Cosmic Cucumber 💫🥒
Changed files in this update