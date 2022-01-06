 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Samurai Gunn 2 update for 6 January 2022

Target Practice! 🎯💥

Share · View all patches · Build 7938592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Otomo after a long day of burning targets...

Target Practice! 🎯💥

Select VERSUS with 1 player to start! Practice on targets while waiting for a challenger. Target layouts change daily. The starting stage is random, but you can pause and go to level select.

New Versus Challenger Intro!

Feel the energy! ⚡️

Samurai Gunn 2 Wins Chicken Coop GOTY!



Jump to 21:23 to see the chickens. (Steam doesn't let us put the start time in the embed, sorry!)

Thank you for having us, Chiclana & Friends! You are the real Cosmic Cucumber 💫🥒

Community Spotlight



Hayao by tonyrabit



Golem by tonyrabit



Ghost by tonyrabit



Otomo by tonyrabit



filya_morkin



DrPhiTheGuy



DrPhiTheGuy



OtomoomotO Moveset by TheFatFairy

Changed files in this update

Samurai Gunn 2 Content Depot 1397792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.