0.2325 Patch Notes - Small Patch To Correct Freeplay Issue + Mac Rollback

A minor patch tonight to correct some small issues that have cropped up. This should resolve a recent freeplay crash related to leafcutters and a more long-standing issue causing problems with the "Play More" feature.

Fixed a crash related to changes made to resource collection for Hibernation that inadvertently affected leafcutters in freeplay

Fixed an issue that caused UI problems when selecting "Play More" after completing a level

Also, our apologies to Mac players - there's something that's making Hibernation crash on loading and we've not been able to get to the bottom of that yet. Since the Mac build also had the two issues detailed above, it is preferable to roll back to the previous build for now whilst we investigate further, so we've done that.