 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Empires of the Undergrowth update for 24 December 2021

0.2325 Patch Notes - Small Patch To Correct Freeplay Issue + Mac Rollback

Share · View all patches · Build 7938572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor patch tonight to correct some small issues that have cropped up. This should resolve a recent freeplay crash related to leafcutters and a more long-standing issue causing problems with the "Play More" feature.

  • Fixed a crash related to changes made to resource collection for Hibernation that inadvertently affected leafcutters in freeplay
  • Fixed an issue that caused UI problems when selecting "Play More" after completing a level

Also, our apologies to Mac players - there's something that's making Hibernation crash on loading and we've not been able to get to the bottom of that yet. Since the Mac build also had the two issues detailed above, it is preferable to roll back to the previous build for now whilst we investigate further, so we've done that.

Changed files in this update

Empires of the Undergrowth Content Depot 463531
  • Loading history…
Empires of the Undergrowth Depot Win32 Depot 463532
  • Loading history…
Empires of the Undergrowth Depot Osx Depot 463533
  • Loading history…
Empires of the Undergrowth Depot Linux Depot 463534
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.