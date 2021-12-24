Friday Update #5

Hello to all!

We haven't had a game update for a long time. We fixed bugs, optimized the game and fixed bugs again. But now we have 4 slots for saving the game and the saving itself has become many times faster. Your old game save file is now called Autosave.

Another notable innovation is that new types of magic effects have been added to the game. For example, you can find (or make yourself) a ring that will injure your enemies when you take damage.

Errors in some formulas for calculating the actions of characters have also been fixed. Characters hiding in the shadows have become better at dodging other people's attacks.

There were also many minor fixes and interface improvements. There is no point in listing them, you will see everything for yourself.

I think that now the game updates will not be released every week. We have 2 very interesting (and very complex) features in our plans, I will not say which ones yet. And there is still a lot of work to do on story quests.

So, stay with us, it will be interesting.

The main quest writer of Avallon Island was with you.