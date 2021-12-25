Creepy Basement Update | v0.3.0

Merry Christmas, survivors,
Our final major update of the years brings a lot of changes to The House.
Added
- New Area!!! The basement. Explore a whole new section of the house and find the new key that will unlock the front door.
- Christmas decorations!!! Celebrate the season with some Christmas decorations spread throughout the house.
Fixed
-
Reworked the flashlight to remove the yellow coloring.
-
Redesigned some of the keypads to make them less confusing.
That's all for us for this year. Stay tuned for the next update coming in January that should help you survive a little easier.
Happy Holidays and good luck.
Changed files in this update