 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bastide update for 24 December 2021

Weekly update #91

Share · View all patches · Build 7938507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Chandlery has been added. This will allow the creation of candles using animal fat. Candles can then be bought to provide happiness.

  • Improved worker hunting.

  • Improved pasture worker gate usage.

  • Herbalist is now affected by the weather.

  • Save and load improved for gates.

  • Balanced firewood usage.

  • Fixed issue with stonemason and lumber mill.

  • Fixed worker hunting.

  • Fixed an issue that caused bows to disappear and hunting animations to cancel.

  • Fixed store arrow enable/disable button.

  • Fixed issue with arrows save and load.

  • Fixed issue with fletcher placement snapping.

  • Fixed building issue with fletcher.

  • Fixed cold icon not disappearing.

  • Fixed a few menu issues.

Next week:

  • Fix and improve multiple systems.

  • Move building systems to separate blueprints.

  • Improve encyclopedia.

  • More info.

  • Hover over icons can display text to left when needed.

Changed files in this update

Bastide Content Depot 1115451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.