Weekly update #91

This weeks update:
- Chandlery has been added. This will allow the creation of candles using animal fat. Candles can then be bought to provide happiness.
-
Improved worker hunting.
-
Improved pasture worker gate usage.
-
Herbalist is now affected by the weather.
-
Save and load improved for gates.
-
Balanced firewood usage.
-
Fixed issue with stonemason and lumber mill.
-
Fixed worker hunting.
-
Fixed an issue that caused bows to disappear and hunting animations to cancel.
-
Fixed store arrow enable/disable button.
-
Fixed issue with arrows save and load.
-
Fixed issue with fletcher placement snapping.
-
Fixed building issue with fletcher.
-
Fixed cold icon not disappearing.
-
Fixed a few menu issues.
Next week:
-
Fix and improve multiple systems.
-
Move building systems to separate blueprints.
-
Improve encyclopedia.
-
More info.
-
Hover over icons can display text to left when needed.
