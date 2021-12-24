 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 24 December 2021

Hotfix ea0.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7938501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix for some issues that people reported. Sorry for the inconvenience!

changes/fixes:

  • fixed fallen adventurer body falling through the floor occasionally
  • spawned wisps of the ghost fight now die when he forces the player into the parry mode
  • fixed threshing blade not dealing correct damage to the beast and exploding bulbs
  • fixed threshing not working with the crossbow
  • fixed alchemist run getting softlocked when possessed armors spawn
  • fixed ascetic and gamblers run spawning pickups when they should not

Changed files in this update

Ancient Dungeon VR Content Depot 1125241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.