v1.2 Holiday Update

Hello again everyone, 'Tis the season, 🎄
The 1.2 Holiday Update includes the following features,
- a rework of how the shop works, which is now a scrollable book
- the "Bag" an inventory system where currently you'll see various Substrates you've purchased (if any)
- snow! all across the game there is now snow! There's a winter storm, which will get stronger on the 25th, and stay around for the 26th, more snow has already begun on the 24th (today!)
- a new Winter Wonderland Substrate for 750 coins (which enables snow in the tank, once the Winter update is removed)
- holiday décor throughout the game
- streamlined code for better game performance (simplification of input event logic & bag/equip logic)
Lastly, the game will be 50% off during the Steam Winter! See more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/593110/view/5071614219293722781
Happy Holidays, stay warm ːlunar2019piginablanketː, stay safe out there,
-d4rkd0s
Changed files in this update