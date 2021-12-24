 Skip to content

Fish and Bubbles update for 24 December 2021

v1.2 Holiday Update

Build 7938408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again everyone, 'Tis the season, 🎄

The 1.2 Holiday Update includes the following features,

  • a rework of how the shop works, which is now a scrollable book
  • the "Bag" an inventory system where currently you'll see various Substrates you've purchased (if any)
  • snow! all across the game there is now snow! There's a winter storm, which will get stronger on the 25th, and stay around for the 26th, more snow has already begun on the 24th (today!)
  • a new Winter Wonderland Substrate for 750 coins (which enables snow in the tank, once the Winter update is removed)
  • holiday décor throughout the game
  • streamlined code for better game performance (simplification of input event logic & bag/equip logic)

Lastly, the game will be 50% off during the Steam Winter! See more here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/593110/view/5071614219293722781

Happy Holidays, stay warm ːlunar2019piginablanketː, stay safe out there,

-d4rkd0s

