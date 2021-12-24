Izamuth & Gride Update

This is what the content update 0.3.1 will bring to you:
New Features
- Key rebinding is now available in the options menu
- You can now hover over the active modifier skills in the stats menu to highlight the location of the skills in your skill tree
- 4 new skills have been added
- 2 new weapons have been added
- 4 new super boss rooms with 2 super bosses have been added
- 4 new enemies have been added
New Skills
- Swirl [Range Attack Modifier] : Your projectiles swirl around you
- Reverting Shot [Range Attack Modifier] : Your projectiles return to you
- Bursting Wield [Melee Modifier] : Your melee hits cause enemies to explode on death
- Bursting Shot [Range Modifier] : Your projectiles cause enemies to explode on death
New Weapons
- Scythe [Melee Weapon]
- Focus [Range Weapon]
New Enemies:
- Izamuth [super boss]
- Gride [super boss]
- Added 4 new enemies with new fighting patterns
Soundtrack
- Added new soundtrack for Gride
- Added new soundtrack for Izamuth
Improved
- Enemy hit vfx has been updated
- Blade traps now only deal damage after 2 seconds, in case you have entered the skill tree on a trap to prevent double dealt damage
- Enemys are now randomly choosen for each level
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused skill points not beeing saved when leaving a game with saved run and returning the run
- Fixed a bug which caused player character to flicker on very high fps (>144 hz)
- Weapon trails are now not dependent on your refresh rates, this caused trails to be very short on very high fps (> 144 hz)
- Fixed some light occluder issues for some enemy models
Thanks for being part of the Striving for Light journey. We wish you a lot of fun and merry christmas and a blessed holiday season!
