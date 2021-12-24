 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Striving for Light update for 24 December 2021

Izamuth & Gride Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7938366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is what the content update 0.3.1 will bring to you:

New Features
  • Key rebinding is now available in the options menu
  • You can now hover over the active modifier skills in the stats menu to highlight the location of the skills in your skill tree
  • 4 new skills have been added
  • 2 new weapons have been added
  • 4 new super boss rooms with 2 super bosses have been added
  • 4 new enemies have been added
New Skills
  • Swirl [Range Attack Modifier] : Your projectiles swirl around you
  • Reverting Shot [Range Attack Modifier] : Your projectiles return to you
  • Bursting Wield [Melee Modifier] : Your melee hits cause enemies to explode on death
  • Bursting Shot [Range Modifier] : Your projectiles cause enemies to explode on death
New Weapons
  • Scythe [Melee Weapon]
  • Focus [Range Weapon]
New Enemies:
  • Izamuth [super boss]
  • Gride [super boss]
  • Added 4 new enemies with new fighting patterns
Soundtrack
  • Added new soundtrack for Gride
  • Added new soundtrack for Izamuth
Improved
  • Enemy hit vfx has been updated
  • Blade traps now only deal damage after 2 seconds, in case you have entered the skill tree on a trap to prevent double dealt damage
  • Enemys are now randomly choosen for each level
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug which caused skill points not beeing saved when leaving a game with saved run and returning the run
  • Fixed a bug which caused player character to flicker on very high fps (>144 hz)
  • Weapon trails are now not dependent on your refresh rates, this caused trails to be very short on very high fps (> 144 hz)
  • Fixed some light occluder issues for some enemy models

Thanks for being part of the Striving for Light journey. We wish you a lot of fun and merry christmas and a blessed holiday season!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.