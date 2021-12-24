IMPORTANT!
After downloading the update, errors are possible in old saves! To avoid errors, you should clean the game worlds separately or reset all game progress in the settings menu!
What's new?!
- Reconsideration of the starting location, now the desert looks different, and a city will appear in the place of the old one in the future.
- Added mechanics of damage to limbs for characters.
- Added a new item "Bestiary" (opens with "N")
- Added new building "Light generator"
- Now you can get temporary boosts in daily crates!
- Added chromatic aberration setting.
- Now the bodies of enemies decompose over time and turn into biomass (be careful, creatures will fight for it!)
- Added a state for searching for biomass and a corresponding hotkey.
- Improved movement on the global map, now resources are consumed during the campaign!
- Balance of prices for buildings and their improvements.
- Balance the chance to meet new survivors.
- Fixed a bug with dismemberment of zombies.
- The pools of blood have been changed.
- Now some enemies retreat with a small number of lives.
- Now survivors equip weapons after finishing work if they had one.
- Added animations for mobs without limbs.
- Added animation for stunned characters.
- Correction of sounds for cannibals.
- Added sounds of working in the hut and toilet.
- The amount of electricity produced by generators has been changed.
- The error with the selection of units on different screen sizes has been fixed.
- The bug with the tower has been fixed.
- Optimization of loading.
Changed files in this update