Patch notes for v0.3.2 (and v0.3.1)

v0.3.2
- Added storage alerts, you can now configure custom alerts for storage fullness or emptiness.
- Added logistics control to farms and diesel generators (farms have import disabled by default).
- Fixed localization issues where some translated strings were not loaded.
- Translations data is now in "Translations" folder in the game installation so it is much easier change them by players.
- Fixed turbines that fail to connect to transports after upgrade.
- Increased path-finding limits to be able to find very long and complex paths on You Shall Not Pass map.
v0.3.1
- New recipe book! Right click on a product in any recipe to open it.
- Added notification for idle excavators that have no reachable designation to mine.
- Fixed tree harvester UI.
- Dumping configuration on the mine tower is always available (no longer locked by a tech).
- Updated all community translations.
Happy holidays everyone!
Changed files in this update