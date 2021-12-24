 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 24 December 2021

Patch notes for v0.3.2 (and v0.3.1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.2

  • Added storage alerts, you can now configure custom alerts for storage fullness or emptiness.
  • Added logistics control to farms and diesel generators (farms have import disabled by default).
  • Fixed localization issues where some translated strings were not loaded.
  • Translations data is now in "Translations" folder in the game installation so it is much easier change them by players.
  • Fixed turbines that fail to connect to transports after upgrade.
  • Increased path-finding limits to be able to find very long and complex paths on You Shall Not Pass map.

v0.3.1

  • New recipe book! Right click on a product in any recipe to open it.
  • Added notification for idle excavators that have no reachable designation to mine.
  • Fixed tree harvester UI.
  • Dumping configuration on the mine tower is always available (no longer locked by a tech).
  • Updated all community translations.

Happy holidays everyone!

