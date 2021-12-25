Naughty Or Nice (Chrismas Ghost)

Krampus

Krampus is a horned figure in Central and Eastern folklore, who during the Christmas season, comes and scares children who have misbehaved. Find out more about him here.

Have you misbehaved this year? Find out by exploring the houses in Obsideo.

Prayer when any menu is open, and someone presses p (someone else who wasn't you in multiplayer).

J in ghost eliminator closing journal

P in ghost eliminator praying

A lot of the controller drift has been cleaned up for none Xbox 360 controllers. Let me know if it's still happening to you by sending me a DM on Discord and I'll be happy to fix it with you, this is a built-in issue with Unity and is almost entirely out of my hands.

Mouse is not available sometimes when exiting the game.

"Too many players round the ghost" (counted dead people).

Exorcism failed due to holy water not being in the room when it was (it was detecting the one on the table).

Fixed virtual mouse errors when no controller enabled.

If you're experiencing any of the issues listed above, and would like help resolving them, feel free to join the Discord server to get immediate help from me and the community!

Happy Holidays everyone! :)