It's Time to Fly!



As the prophecy foretold... two long-awaited characters from Flying Red Barrel are here just in time for the holidays: Malt, the former Guildmaster, and the unruly flying pirate kid Mescal!

Unleash nebulous plots on unsuspecting players as Malt, or just have fun cruising the skies as Mescal!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850940/100_Orange_Juice__Malt__Mescal_Character_Pack/

100% Orange Juice is also -75% off during the Steam Winter sale, so don't miss out!

Malt

The hard-faced former master of the Guild, Malt, is voiced by Tokiwa Shouhei! Get ready to be bossed around!

YouTube

+1/+1/+1, 5 HP, REC 5.

Give 3 Wins when KO'd in battle. Cannot challenge to battle. Can set a Battle card without special use requirements as a Trap card without paying its cost. When another enemy steps on it, they will battle you and both player units gain the card's effect. No other battle cards can be played in this battle.

Hyper (Event): Twilight-Colored Dream

Level 2, ★Cost: Level x7

Effect Duration: (Your Lvl) x Chapters. Turn all Bonus and Draw panels into Encounter panels. If an enemy moves onto an Encounter or Boss panel with a Battle card you set as a Trap, they must stop on that panel.

Illustrated by: Junpyon

Mescal

The precious pirate kid Mescal, fostered by Captain Tequila and his Sky Pirates, is voiced by Kuwahara Yuuki, known as the voice of Tohru in "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid", as well as Kohaku in Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- & Melty Blood: Type Lumina!

YouTube

0/+1/+1, 4 HP, REC 5

When challenged to a battle, there is a 50% chance a Pirate Crew Member will fight in your place. Pirate Crew Member gives 1 Win on KO and gives stars gained in battle to your unit.

Hyper (Battle):

Level 2, Cost: 10

During this battle, gain +1 ATK. Additionally, gain +X ATK where X is the damage you have taken during this battle.

Illustrated by: tian nya

The two pilots come in 100% Orange Juice version 3.9.4 which also adds many other little changes! Check out the full patch notes here.