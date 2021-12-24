Ultimate Arena v5.5 - An Elongated Christmas

Arena Operators,

Further improvements have been made to the tools at your disposal, in particular a secret Santa hat applicator that only activates in the month of December has been added to the detailed fighter view. You can only enable Santa hats on characters that believe in him.

Snow and holiday theming has returned, and should return every year automatically before reverting to the regular arena theming in January.

Lastly, you may have noticed this release skips 5.4 and goes straight to 5.5. 5.4's changes have been incorporated into this patch including changes that address a few small bugs and performance concerns.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Triverske team!