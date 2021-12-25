Changes
-Bloated Butchers don't shoot fireballs during the early stages of a run anymore!
-Having Elemental Inversion will alter the Text of relevant Perks
-Runeddicted can now also be obtained by having 50 or more Staged Runes
-Added some support for playing on Steam and switching between two computers
Fixes
-Fixed bug with gluttons and Status Fiend and Elemental Neutrality
-Fixed bug where going from 2 to 1 of the same Trait would sometimes cause it to stop functioning
-Fixed Magic Die typo
-Fixed crash if you attempted to pair on steam before mobile
-Fixed issue where the game would not auto cloud-save upon the first time launching the game
-Fixed critical bug related to buttons
-Fixed bugs with some Limbo items
-Fixed bug with Slow and Steady crashing the game
-Fixed a rare bug where awakening could crash the game
-Updated backend SDKs
