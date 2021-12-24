 Skip to content

Holiday Cheer 3 update for 24 December 2021

Update for Dec 24th version 1.0.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have gathered some feedback from users and have some updates/fixes as listed below in version 1.0.17

  • While the game is designed for systems at standard and wide-screen resolutions (1080p and 720p for example with ratios of 5:4 or 16:9 ) adjustments have been added for ultra-wide screen resolutions such as 21:9, and 32:9 ratio and should improve the experience for ultra-wide display users.
  • Reduced size of snow so on smaller resolution screens it will not appear as large
  • Resolved issue where in certain resolution modes the Done button on end of game screen may be covered by other screen elements.
  • MacOS version should use less video memory now.

Thank you!

