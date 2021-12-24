Update #19 - Drivable vehicles, VSS Vintorez, AK 12, new NPC dummy, and more

Changelog - Update 19
Main Features:
-you can now drive physics based vehicles, new driving map added
-VSS Vintorez, PSO-1 scope, AK 12, G36 drum mag
-dummy soldier reworked
-reduced lag when firing gun for the first time in a map
New:
-new vehicles map (experimental)
-new physics based vehicles (experimental)
-made dummy soldier to be non-dragable, original dragable soldier had many issues
-added VSS Vintorez (DMR), PSO-1 scope
-added AK 12 (Assualt rifle)
-added 100 round drum mag for G36 weapons
Changes:
-reduced the lag time when you shoot a gun for the first time in a level
-decreased cpu and gpu usage setting for quest to lower battery consumption rate
-adjusted contact offset physics for vehicles
-fixed RPG bug where it won't fire
-added new RPG launch sound
-reduced m134 minigun's firing sound loudness
-reverted black targets in main menu map to be non physics based again
-changed grenade launcher pop sound to be more realistic based on real life sound
-slightly reduced sideway recoil when shooting one handed
Changed files in this update