Update #19 - Drivable vehicles, VSS Vintorez, AK 12, new NPC dummy, and more

Changelog - Update 19

Main Features:

-you can now drive physics based vehicles, new driving map added

-VSS Vintorez, PSO-1 scope, AK 12, G36 drum mag

-dummy soldier reworked

-reduced lag when firing gun for the first time in a map

New:

-new vehicles map (experimental)

-new physics based vehicles (experimental)

-made dummy soldier to be non-dragable, original dragable soldier had many issues

-added VSS Vintorez (DMR), PSO-1 scope

-added AK 12 (Assualt rifle)

-added 100 round drum mag for G36 weapons

Changes:

-reduced the lag time when you shoot a gun for the first time in a level

-decreased cpu and gpu usage setting for quest to lower battery consumption rate

-adjusted contact offset physics for vehicles

-fixed RPG bug where it won't fire

-added new RPG launch sound

-reduced m134 minigun's firing sound loudness

-reverted black targets in main menu map to be non physics based again

-changed grenade launcher pop sound to be more realistic based on real life sound

-slightly reduced sideway recoil when shooting one handed