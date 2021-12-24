 Skip to content

Wobbledogs update for 24 December 2021

Patch v1.45.1

Patch v1.45.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Apologies to everyone affected by a bug from the last update that caused text fields to display either empty or with testing text. The localization plugin I'm using was automatically updating the game's language to the system language, and no actual localized text yet exists. I'd made sure there were no codepaths that updated the game's language, but I didn't think to check the plugin itself.

Bug Fixes:

  • Game language should no longer auto-update to your system language on load. (English is the only language with full localization right now.)
  • Commanding a dog to sleep now correctly shows the text "sleep" rather than "speak".
  • Fix for dog thought bubbles not finding the name of the object you're telling them to interact with when that object is a placed object like a Doggy Bopper or TV.
  • Fixed softlock that would occur if you tried to hatch a dog that was too big to find a place to spawn into the world.

