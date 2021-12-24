Patch: Error handling

This patch adds better error handling in the event that a failure happens during saving or loading of important game data.

These errors can happen due to a variety of causes, the most extreme would be system failure during read/write operations, with the most minor being caused by exiting the game while saving/loading, or blocking saving/loading by having a file open while the game is trying to access it.

If you happen to have an issue, the game will start in a safe mode and provide some instructions on how to try to fix the error.

I've made a significant effort to wrap all read/write operations with safety checks, and provided an error log to help debug the problem. If you cannot get back up and running, please reach out and I will do my best to help you.

If there is an error log, a timestamped file will be placed in the directory: [YOUR_WINDOWS_USER_PATH]/AppData/LocalLow/ScopatGames/vrkshop/ErrorLogs/

Have fun. Be productive.