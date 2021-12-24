 Skip to content

Rebellion: A Rogue Souls Like update for 24 December 2021

Multiplayer splitscreen has come!

24 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Multiplayer with split screen created:
  • If you start the game as 2 players, the second player will appear next to the first player.
  • The second player has the same abilities as an NPC, being able to pick up items/weapons but not being able to open doors.
  • The health and strength of enemies is increased when starting with two players, to maintain a more balanced gameplay.

Fixed:

  • Two kicks making enemy paralyzed
  • Enemies always on level 1, making more slow and weak carrying weapons

