Couch Party Game Night update for 24 December 2021

New "Murder Ball" Mode

Build 7938181

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed distance to detect pickups for money and ammo to 2x its size
  • changed time to pick up money and ammo drops from 1 to 2.5 minutes
  • disabled being able to go away for 1v1 games (pointless, just pause)
  • fixed heli swaps bringing a player back automatically from being away
  • fixed players sometimes spawning into the void when their buddy's away

    -- Bots & Helz mode now displays an alert when switching to helicopters

    --- added new "Murder Ball" game mode (every 5s holding ball gives 1p)

