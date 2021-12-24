- changed distance to detect pickups for money and ammo to 2x its size
- changed time to pick up money and ammo drops from 1 to 2.5 minutes
- disabled being able to go away for 1v1 games (pointless, just pause)
- fixed heli swaps bringing a player back automatically from being away
- fixed players sometimes spawning into the void when their buddy's away
-- Bots & Helz mode now displays an alert when switching to helicopters
--- added new "Murder Ball" game mode (every 5s holding ball gives 1p)
Couch Party Game Night update for 24 December 2021
New "Murder Ball" Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
