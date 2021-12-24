Christmas Update

It took us a lot of time to fight all of the terrible space bugs which destroyed the multiplayer mode for some users on the last update. So, now you can play with your friends again.
Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
It took us a lot of time to fight all of the terrible space bugs which destroyed the multiplayer mode for some users on the last update. So, now you can play with your friends again.
Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Changed files in this update