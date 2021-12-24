 Skip to content

Galactic Rangers VR update for 24 December 2021

Christmas Update

Build 7938175

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It took us a lot of time to fight all of the terrible space bugs which destroyed the multiplayer mode for some users on the last update. So, now you can play with your friends again.

Merry Christmas and happy New Year!

