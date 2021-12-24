0.76 Update - Bug Fixes, Tweaks, Audio and Graphic Improvements

Happy Holidays Everyone!

This update contains some new audio and graphic improvements, and another round of bugfixes, tweaks and other general improvements. Let me know your thoughts on the new vehicle handling, explosion effects, gunfire/explosion audio, and whatever else.

I've added the ability to permanently kill zombie hulks with explosives, but it will require a very close detonation for the best chance. Nitro boost power has been increased by an additional 50%, so have fun with that. Vehicle steering was tweaked, improving handling at higher speeds and adding more friction to the wheels.

New sounds have been implemented for gunshots, explosions, launchers, and more, as well as new explosion particles and other effects. All NPCs will now have their audio cut on death, which makes ramming them with your vehicle a little more satisfying. I also changed up the attenuation of certain sounds so that they start fading closer to the camera, creating a better atmosphere. NPCs will now advance instead of attack if they don't stand a chance of hitting their target, so now enemies should swarm vehicles properly.

A bug was reported with merchant interaction, merchants would restore their stocks on the sale of goods, now merchants update their personal inventory properly. Another issue where moving an item during use or dismantling would prevent the item from being removed was fixed. Fixed a bug that caused radio songs to sometimes repeat if you walk far enough away from a vehicle.

I look forward to hearing your feedback!

0.76 Changelog

Fixed Signal Tower Typo

Zombie Hulks as well as zombies can now be crit-killed with enough explosive damage

Zombie + Hulk crit kill damage requirement now scales with friendly damage multiplier option

Friendly Fire from sentry turrets is now disabled if Friendly Fire is disabled

Trailer contents widget now properly hiding contents until searched

Nitro power boosted by 50%

Audio manager playlist fixes

Resolution Scale display value fix

Colony Door (interior) Collision fix for projectiles

Audio attenuation updates

Enemy NPC Update - NPCs will advance instead of attacking if a hit is not possible

NPC Audio ends on death

Fixed flashing text render on school bus

Adjusted Rocket Projectile gravity scale + speed

New body impact audio

New Gunshot/explosion/rocket fire Audio

Updated Explosion effects

Moving an item during use/install bugfix

Moving an item during dismantle bugfix

Bug Selling a single item to Vendors restore stocks

Num keys now working to select accept/reject buttons in sell widget

Audio added when making a purchase

Reduced Doppleganger health

Adjusted vehicle handling and friction scales for better control

Got some time to kill? Check out this gameplay Twitch video from AllShamNoWow!

YouTube

Join me on social media

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCblROKBoh3enSwgcTP0Q2tQ

Twitter - https://twitter.com/indie_anon

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/gaming/IndieAnon

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indieanongames