v2.0.5
-Fixed the bug where the appearance of an event that had to be transparent was revealed in the east hallway on the 2nd floor
-Fixed the bug that sometimes opens the iron door when it should be closed
-Fixed the bug where ending number 5 occurred in the pantry on the 3rd day
House of Rules update for 24 December 2021
Update Note - Dec 24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
