House of Rules update for 24 December 2021

Update Note - Dec 24

v2.0.5

-Fixed the bug where the appearance of an event that had to be transparent was revealed in the east hallway on the 2nd floor

-Fixed the bug that sometimes opens the iron door when it should be closed

-Fixed the bug where ending number 5 occurred in the pantry on the 3rd day

