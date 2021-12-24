Winter Sale! Holdfast Is Now 65% Off

Christmas has come early! Holdfast: Nations at War goes on sale with festivities for all to enjoy on the frontlines of Napoleonic battlefields. So, put your muskets aside, keep the homefires burning and take a read below of what Holdfast: Nations at War has to offer this holiday season.

Game Sale

From December 22nd until January 5th, Holdfast: Nations At War will be on sale at an impressive 65% off! But that’s not all! Every DLC for Holdfast: Nations at War will also be available at a discounted price of 15% off.

Take a break for the harsh cold of winter and partake today in all the festivities Holdfast and it’s community have to offer, or if you’re a bit of a Scrooge this Christmas then send a roundshot their way to disrupt the carolling and snowman building.

So what are you waiting for? The generals of the British, Prussian, Russian, French and Italian armies call for your enlistment this winter!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/589290

Community Spotlight

Since the first release of the Holdfast SDK tools the modding community has grown exponentially and produced some incredible & creative custom content. One section of the modding community that has been growing as of late is that of the modded uniform artists. These good fellows have been providing some rather splendid attires for regiments to wear indeed. We spoke to Nitropunch who has been making custom uniforms for Holdfast for some time now, here’s what they had to say.

“Most of the uniforms I make are commissioned by regiments, so getting paid to do something I enjoy is always a good motivator but I think being able to see my uniforms used by regiments at linebattle events really makes all the effort worth it.

Usually I'm given some kind of reference I can go off but I still like to look at things like historical drawings, pictures of reenactors or even hand painted miniatures to get ideas about what a particular detail should look like or what materials uniforms were historically made from.” - Nitropunch

Be sure to check out all the custom uniforms and other modded content on the Holdfast: Nations at War steam workshop.

Whether you’re interested in modding Holdfast, hosting your own community events or just wanting to get involved deeper within our great community, the Holdfast official Discord server is the place to be! It is your central hub for all things Holdfast and houses a plethora of channels dedicated to event and game announcements, regiment recruitment, game support, suggestions, history discussion and more. Click below to join today!

discord.gg/holdfastgame

Look forward to what more we have in store for Holdfast: Nations At War. Until next time, may good health be yours.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Cameron, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper & Storey