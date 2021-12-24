 Skip to content

Beard of Stone update for 24 December 2021

Beard of Stone 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changlog:

  • Fixed crash related to the Demon Rod object
  • Fixed some instances where combat previews were different from combat resolutions
  • Fixes an instance where the existence of a combat preview was interfering with how actual combat resolved
  • Fixed issues with unit groups stopping on a hex that contained allies before combat and picking up those units to be involved in the combat
  • Fixed a crash related to the Dwarf Gift action and there being no good king for the AI to select to give the crown to.

