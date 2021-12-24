Beard of Stone 1.0.6

Changlog:
- Fixed crash related to the Demon Rod object
- Fixed some instances where combat previews were different from combat resolutions
- Fixes an instance where the existence of a combat preview was interfering with how actual combat resolved
- Fixed issues with unit groups stopping on a hex that contained allies before combat and picking up those units to be involved in the combat
- Fixed a crash related to the Dwarf Gift action and there being no good king for the AI to select to give the crown to.
Changed files in this update