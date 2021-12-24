Merry Christmas !
- A lot of new cosmetics were added, including 6 sets of costumes.
- When a number of items from a set is worn, a special Emote can be done. (Only available for Dragon Set for now)
- 8 new hidden figurines were added.
- VR Arcade booth can be played using Game Coins.
- New mission : Tybalt's Material Recycling shop.
- New system : Collect materials to craft, expand inventory, sell in the Material shop.
- Added physics on cosmetics such as tails, wings, etc...
- Added Online Leaderboards (Require Steam Log in)
- Inventory System update.
- Updated Christmas event.
- Updated drunk people animation.
- Many debugs.
- Chapter 2 new NPC sculpting, texturing.
- Chapter 2 new location modeling (Neon Tail secret shop)
For more details about the update check our discord channel.
