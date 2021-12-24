 Skip to content

Neon Tail update for 24 December 2021

Merry Christmas !

  • A lot of new cosmetics were added, including 6 sets of costumes.
  • When a number of items from a set is worn, a special Emote can be done. (Only available for Dragon Set for now)
  • 8 new hidden figurines were added.
  • VR Arcade booth can be played using Game Coins.
  • New mission : Tybalt's Material Recycling shop.
  • New system : Collect materials to craft, expand inventory, sell in the Material shop.
  • Added physics on cosmetics such as tails, wings, etc...
  • Added Online Leaderboards (Require Steam Log in)
  • Inventory System update.
  • Updated Christmas event.
  • Updated drunk people animation.
  • Many debugs.
  • Chapter 2 new NPC sculpting, texturing.
  • Chapter 2 new location modeling (Neon Tail secret shop)

For more details about the update check our discord channel.

