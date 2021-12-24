Update v1.1.0

This update took a long time because of revamps in the underlying technology, and several experimental features (e.g. gameplay-related) are still disabled. Some will be enabled progressively in the next (smaller) updates. Change log:
Fixed compatibility with Windows 11.
New full-featured text-rendering engine:
- Custom representation for better edge sharpness at low font sizes.
- Real-time grid-fitting with optional monospace-font specific improvements.
- Specialized CPU/GPU compression to reduce file/memory size requirements.
- User adjustment of the base text-weight.
- Outlining and LCD sub-pixel rendering support (currently unused).
- It is configured to support quality rendering of arbitrary sizes and effects up to 8K resolutions, with either linear or exponential color blending, using a small block of GPU memory. If you need smaller or larger sizes send a message.
Comprehensive optimizations of common operations based on a new general-purpose parallel/vector-processing framework.
Added automatic scaling of the UI based on active resolution, allowing further customization via a user Zoom level.
Added information about the swap-effect (present mode for Vulkan), to make it easy to determine when a game benefits from the display manager of recent Windows versions. Suggested by Jerry Segler.
Modified DirectX 9 rendering to use the programmable pipeline in order to support current features, and possibly others in the future (e.g. increased color gamut and HDR).
Fixed DirectX 10 compatibility with recent drivers that don't support BGRA colors. Appears to be a bug since it was supported in older drivers and DirectX 11 is fine.
Tweaked the themes to take advantage of the new features. If someone is interested in creating new themes let me know.
Modified Step chart and line-rendering to reduce the number of vertices.
Changed activation of the Desktop Test to avoid depending on the reliability of Windows notifications.
Thanks to everyone who keeps sending feedback, in particular lately soyoker, Jerry and Ellis.
