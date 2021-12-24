New optional death marker for enemies. A small animated hit icon and accompanying audio makes it a lot clearer when an enemy dies.
Rogue Shift update for 24 December 2021
RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.079
Patchnotes via Steam Community
