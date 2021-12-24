 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Shift update for 24 December 2021

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2021.079

Share · View all patches · Build 7937896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New optional death marker for enemies. A small animated hit icon and accompanying audio makes it a lot clearer when an enemy dies.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.