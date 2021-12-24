Update Log 1.0.0.5 (Adjust Combat Speed, Text Fix)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travelers,

Christmas is coming up, and we are also preparing some festive dishes to celebrate the end of year! Thank you guys all for supporting us from Early Access to 1.0 full release during 2021. In the upcoming New Year, we will be bringing more new content to Salzaar Desert - Just check out our Roadmap here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1094520/view/3128311518032017482

Okay, without further ado, let’s jump into our freshly released V1.0.0.5! In this update, we add a combat speed adjustment setting that has been anticipated by many players since launch, and continue to fix some English localization issues as well as adjust the food resource system when you play as Sultan. For more details about this update, check out the full patch note below:

NEW ADDITION

Add combat pace settings in combat UI (Only single-mode)

ADJUSTMENTS

Najima’s skill [Sky Gazer] has been changed to Ranged Damage from Skill Damage so that it will no longer trigger its passive effect permanently.

[SKY GAZER]’s inner CD increased by 3s, but now deals more damage and reduced passive cooldown by 60%

Adjusted skill duration, summoning gaps and upgrade lv requirements of [Bahar Whirlpools]

Adjusted map design of Umbra Cliffs

Adjusted map design of Red Stone Valley

Now player has a chance to gather a small amount of stones/wood in [Tavern Brawl]

Buffed affixes’ attributes of some low-level legendary gears

Random Quest - Ask for surrender, it will be counted as quest completed when going with the [WIN OVER] option

The food capacity of Sultan has been increased to 30 (Saved slot will be auto-updated after 1 day)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an unmatched description of NPC personality

Fixed a bug that caused recruitment failed and an unexpected dialog displayed when a player was trying to convince someone who was in a faction

Fixed a bug caused units info from opponents missed during the Dakn gladiatorial contest

Fixed wrong description of Shahid’s Command skill [Dodge]

Fixed a bug caused giantify effect mistakenly overstacked when casting a shapeshift spell while giantify effect lasts

Fixed a bug that caused an unexpected map close when editing the customized marker in the world map by pressing M hotkey

Fixed a bug caused a wrong system alarming msg: Food Shortage after Sultan intended to upgrade the population system with food resource

Fixed wrong description of [Spirit Step] from Swordmaster

Fixed Skill - (Shard) elemental ignition unmatched description with its actual effect

Fixed wrong amount of wood resource taken when donating in Umbra Cliffs

Fixed a bug that caused [Thunderclap Spear] wrong lightning chain effect triggered after casting an AOE skill

Fixed a bug that caused wrong expiration dates displayed in the trading page

Fixed a bug that caused The nameless unlock requirements not worked functionally in legacy page

Fixed the fight title [Professional] unmatched descriptions with actual required exp in [Tavern Brawl]

Optimized some EN text errors

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in the following updates!

Besides, don’t miss out the ongoing walkthrough collection event in Discord Tavern! Share your personal tips/walkthrough guides for Sands of Salzaar in our Discord with a chance of winning $50 Steam Gift Cards for your Winter Sale!

We would like to express our gratitude to all players who contribute their personal gameplay experience and knowledge to help fellow travelers in our community. Our dev team will also offer more official support, working on adding in-game guides and English mods in future updates.

Stay tuned for more community activities underway, and wish you all a safe and joyful holiday season! XD