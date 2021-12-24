 Skip to content

FPV.SkyDive update for 24 December 2021

FPV.SkyDive - Midnight Airport

DLC contains a huge airport map including hangars, airplanes, terminal and additional objects that you can fly through - all under the guise of night!

The night map brings about a completely new atmosphere when flying and, in addition to line assist option, elevates the experience to a whole new level.

Four racing maps and a freestyle option are ideal for skill honing and can be adjusted for veterans, as well as new pilots.

Make sure to find everything there is on this exciting new map, and if you manage to fly through those tricky objects (especially the airplane), send us a video of your flying endeavour on our discord channel.

Stay safe and fly high.

