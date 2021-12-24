 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 24 December 2021

Coin Treasures - Quest Change

Build 7937733

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

We've received feedback that the "Quest already in progress" message was very annoying to have so we have done something about it.

From now on all Quest Item you score will contain a Quest that you don't already have. If you have all the Quests active that are currently in the game you will be refunded 25 Coins.

We also added four more Quests and are planning to add a lot more in the upcoming days.

Have a nice play!

Changelog

Features

  • Added four more Coin Quests
  • Quests Items now always contain a Quest that the player doesn't have

