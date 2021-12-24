Update Notes for v0.7.0_p3.

Warning: If you have an ongoing run from before the update, you may experience some stats & attributes acting funny when you level up etc. This is due to a known change and won't happen on a new run.
Improvements & Balance
- Events can now have custom icons. Added custom icons to "Terminal" event, and encounters spawned for the "Gear Machine" event in the Factory.
- Gear Machine event now shows required and placed cogwheel counts.
- Dexterity now gives 2% Crit Chance per level instead of 1%.
- (Enemy) Frail: Slippery 3->5. "Rejuvenate" move Restoration 20->15. "Dodge" move cooldown 4->8.
- (Enemy) Incubator: New status "Umbilical Cord". New move "Heartbeat" (Heal Frail by 10).
- (New Status) Umbilical Cord: Lose all buffs when Frail dies.
- (Status) Ranged Resistance: Ranged damage reduction 50%->40%.
- (Card/Knife) Shadow Rush: Energy Cost 4->2.
- Block gaining effects are now shown in the combat log.
Fixes
- Fixed "Insurgent" perk not having effect on enemies "Puppet" and "Maniac".
- Fixed tooltips showing and getting stuck in various screens.
- Fixed clicking middle mouse button to see details also transferring cards in the rest screen.
- Fixed equipment selection screen buttons not toggling as selected.
- Fixed block text being too small if the entity has both normal and retained block.
- Fixed occasional info text on top of controls bar not showing if the controls bar is disabled. This text shows item use and info modes, signifying that other input is disabled. When not shown, it was causing confusion about why the game won't accept input.
- Fixed Bleeding and Corrosion not showing as Damage Over Time effect in enemy moves list.
- Fixed Headache condition tooltip not showing moves left.
