Railroad Corporation - Balance Update

Hi everyone!

We're happy to see that you're excited for Railroad Corporation 2, but today is all about the original! This update is mostly focused on balance, making the early missions a little more lenient for new players.

Made multiple balance improvements to the Road to Success campaign.

Changed bonuses of companies in Chapter One:

Picket Railroads now gives extra money at the beginning of each mission: $40,000 instead of $10,000.

Cain Eastern Railway now gives multiple bonuses. John Bull locomotives are present invented from the very beginning and one of them is given at the start of each mission instead of one Best Friend locomotive. This company also provides a 30% discount for Best Friend locomotives.

Harrington's Railroad now further reduces rail laying costs: 15% instead of 10%, also soil excavation costs 35% less.

We've improved starting conditions for the chapter one missions and reduced the severity of overdraft in all the ‘Road to Success’ campaign missions for better adaptation of new players. Adjusted free game settings for these missions to reflect the changes.

Mission 1 “Hot steel for Cincinnati”:

increased starting money from $100,000 to $200,000;

disabled overdraft and overdraft gameover condition;

added a new objective to familiarize the player with locomotive repair mechanics.

Missions 2 “Real deals”:

increased starting money from $100,000 to $200,000;

disabled overdraft and overdraft gameover condition.

Mission 3 “Monopoly”:

increased starting money from $300,000 to $400,000;

disabled overdraft and overdraft gameover condition.

Missions 4 “The Carolinas”:

increased starting money from $100,000 to $200,000;

disabled overdraft and overdraft gameover condition.

Missions 5-12:

changed maximum overdraft amount from $50,000 to $200,000.

changed overdraft rate from 1% to 0,5%;

Wildlands multiplayer map:

$300,000 starting money as a default option

a new option of $400,000 starting money in addition to the existing ones.

Miscellaneous changes & fixes:

Fixed a minor bug with wrongly reported reasons to the events log if a train is unable to load commodities due to low company money balance.

Increased research speed multiplier to 3 in following multiplayer maps: Volatile Markets, Shipyard, City Prosperity, The Great Partnership, Weapon baron, Battle of Fredericksburg, Blame your destiny, True competition, Wild lands, Government Tender Competition.

That's it for today—give these changes a try and let us know what you think!