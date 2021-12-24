Major Update #1: Signed, Sealed, Delivered - it's yours!

Dear Designers,

The last two months were full of hard work and tons of research. We've asked you plenty of times about what you would like to see in our game and how we can improve your experience with it. Once again, your feedback gave us lots of ideas and caused every discussion about the game's development to be rich in new decisions. We want to thank you for that and for believing in us! Every note and advice helps us make Aquarium Designer the game - or a designing tool - that you've always wanted to have (even if you didn't know about that).

In November, we have promised to deliver you some free content. Well, catch the first batch as our Christmas gift for you! Let us be your AquaSanta!

five new quests

five new fish

five new plants

five new decorations

a new functionality: floating plants!

a new cover with a light

white light in cover's lamp

four new gravels

pack of filter cartridges

a search box in the store

a Christmas mode (available only for a short amount of time!)

a possibility of turning off the background (and creating your aquarium in a blank dark space)

a Vacation mode (available in free play if you need a break from taking care of your aquaria every day and don't want to lose your fish and plants)

All of these come with many bug fixes & our continuous work on the achievements, so they work properly. You will also find many new decorations' descriptions and other new texts in the game.

Winter Sale

Aquarium Designer is available on Steam's Winter Sale with a 20% discount right now! Buy it now... or regret it forever :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1339000/Aquarium_Designer/

What's next for Aquarium Designer?

More work! We're trying to make proper research for the next update and various DLCs. As usual, we're open to your suggestions! For now, I can only tell you that we're looking into the saltwater environment and some new functionalities like planting plants on rocks, roots, and decorations. If you wanna share your advice on that topic, let us know!

You can find us on Discord!



Last, but not least... Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas be jolly and full of warmth and good wishes!

What we would like to get for Christmas? Well, more positive reviews of our game! Nothing surprising, right? We hope that thanks to your feedback and our hard work we will be able to improve the experience of many players. Keep your fins crossed for that, please! And remember to leave a review on Steam, if you like our game and want to recommend it to other players! It would be the best Christmas gift we can imagine :)

Stay safe and ho-ho-ho,

Aquarium Designer team