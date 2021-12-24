- temporarily turn off the setting of continuing to drink with A party after full level to avoid wirelessly brushing internal projects.
- adding project type view // project A view.
- relationship character dismissal to reduce goodwill.
- increased the probability of resignation.
- appropriately increased the probability of taking leave.
- the increase in goodwill by drinking is related to the number of relationship tasks.
- modification of some UI.
建筑吧公司 update for 24 December 2021
Another update on Christmas Eve
