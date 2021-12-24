 Skip to content

建筑吧公司 update for 24 December 2021

Another update on Christmas Eve

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes
  • temporarily turn off the setting of continuing to drink with A party after full level to avoid wirelessly brushing internal projects.
  • adding project type view // project A view.
  • relationship character dismissal to reduce goodwill.
  • increased the probability of resignation.
  • appropriately increased the probability of taking leave.
  • the increase in goodwill by drinking is related to the number of relationship tasks.
  • modification of some UI.

建筑吧公司 Content Depot 1831631
